Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 410 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies. In addition, 2024 will mark the company's eleventh consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

