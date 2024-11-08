Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents Per Share

News provided by

The Timken Company

Nov 08, 2024, 10:30 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 410 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies. In addition, 2024 will mark the company's eleventh consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Timken Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Timken Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today reported third-quarter ...
Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Nov. 5

Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Nov. 5

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will release its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics