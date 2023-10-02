Timken Expands Linear Motion Offerings with Rosa Sistemi Acquisition

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has acquired Rosa Sistemi S.p.A., a European designer and manufacturer of roller guideways, linear bearings, customized linear systems and actuators, commercialized ball guideways and precision ball screws. The company serves customers across diverse end markets, including automation and machine tool.

"Rosa Sistemi's roller guides and customized actuators are highly complementary product lines to our Rollon, Nadella and Intelligent Machine Solutions (iMS) linear motion product offerings," said Christopher Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and president of Industrial Motion. "This acquisition provides attractive operational synergies and geographical expansion opportunities to scale and grow the business leveraging our global footprint."

Timken entered the linear motion space in 2018 with the acquisition of Rollon, a leader in linear guides, telescopic rails, and linear actuators and systems used in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. To further expand and strengthen its position in the attractive linear motion space, Timken acquired iMS in 2021 and, earlier this year, added Nadella's complementary product portfolio.

Rosa Sistemi is expected to generate around $15 million in revenue in calendar year 2023. The company employs approximately 65 people and has its headquarters, R&D and high-precision manufacturing facility in Milan, Italy.

Timken funded the transaction with cash on hand.

