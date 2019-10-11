Timken Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Oct 11, 2019, 08:00 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release third-quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 30, after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call the following day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
|
Conference Call:
|
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Live Dial-In: 800-239-9838
|
or 323-794-2551
|
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
|
Conference ID: Timken's 3Q Earnings Call
|
Conference Call Replay:
|
Replay Dial-In available through
|
Nov. 14, 2019:
|
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
|
Replay Passcode: 7778692
|
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com
Investor Relations:
Jason Hershiser
234.262.7101
jason.hershiser@timken.com
