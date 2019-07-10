Timken to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results July 31

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release second-quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 800-239-9838

or 323-794-2551

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)

Conference ID: Timken's 2Q Earnings Call


Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through 

August 14, 2019:

888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 7993365


Live Webcast:

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Jason Hershiser
234.262.7101
jason.hershiser@timken.com

SOURCE The Timken Company

