Timken to Continue to Provide Main Reduction Gears for U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke DDG-51 Class Ships

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), continues to be a key contributor to the latest generation of United States Navy ships. General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) recently awarded Timken a long-term contract to deliver Philadelphia Gear® main reduction gears (MRGs) for all future Flight III ships of the Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) class. The contract, if executed fully, will result in revenue of more than $500 million for Timken over approximately five to eight years. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

"Philadelphia Gear has served as a trusted partner for the U.S. Navy for almost a century," said Carl Rapp, Timken group vice president. "We're drawing on our deep experience, and the skillsets of many talented and committed people, to build these main reduction gears. We are honored to continue production for the DDG-51 class and appreciate the trust placed in our team by Bath Iron Works and the Navy."

Timken's Philadelphia Gear has continually adapted and evolved its technology over the years in response to the increased speed, maneuverability and other capabilities demanded by new generations of Navy ships. The company won its initial contract to supply MRGs for the Arleigh Burke class in 2010.

MRGs are large drive systems that transfer torque from a ship's gas turbines to its propeller shafts, enabling the vessel to move at various speeds under changing conditions. Philadelphia Gear designs and builds these for a variety of active Navy ship classes, ranging in size from frigates to aircraft carriers.

