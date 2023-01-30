Timken to Expand Linear Motion Portfolio With the Acquisition of Nadella Group From ICG

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; www.timken.com ), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has reached an agreement to acquire Nadella Group, a leading European manufacturer of linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems and other specialized industrial motion solutions, from ICG plc. Nadella posted revenue of approximately €100 million in 2022. The business has 450 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in Europe and China. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

"Nadella will complement and scale our linear motion product portfolio and deliver strong synergies with our Rollon business," said Christopher A. Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and president of industrial motion. "Nadella's differentiated solutions are custom engineered for premium applications in attractive and growing market sectors, including medical, food and beverage, packaging and automation. We also see significant growth opportunities for Nadella products in North America as part of Timken."

The acquisition of Nadella will further Timken's strategy to expand and scale its leading industrial motion product portfolio, which includes linear motion and other engineered products that are designed to improve the reliability and efficiency of industrial equipment and machinery. Timken added linear motion products to its portfolio when it acquired Rollon in 2018. Rollon is a leader in engineered linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems, serving robotics, automation, logistics and other attractive market sectors.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings from committed credit facilities. Timken anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2023.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the expected future financial performance of the newly acquired business and the company's existing businesses as well as those related to synergy expectations are forward-looking. The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the inability to successfully integrate the newly acquired business into the company's operations or achieve the expected synergies associated with the acquisition; negative impacts to the newly acquired business as a result of global conflicts and hostilities; and adverse changes in the markets served by the newly acquired business. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

