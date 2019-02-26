Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

The Timken Company

Mar 12, 2019, 08:00 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 19, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. in London (10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time).

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer and Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for download at www.timken.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be posted via the same website link until April 2, 2019.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

Media Relations: 
Scott Schroeder 
234.262.6420 
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations: 
Jason Hershiser 
234.262.7101 
Jason.hershiser@timken.com

