Timken to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on August 7, 2019 in New York. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. Materials shared at the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Jason Hershiser

234.262.7101

jason.hershiser@timken.com

SOURCE The Timken Company

Related Links

http://www.timken.com

