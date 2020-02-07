Timken to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
Feb 07, 2020, 08:00 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, announced it will participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Feb. 19, 2020 in Miami, Fla. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared at the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com
SOURCE The Timken Company
