Timken to Participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on March 5, 2024. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

