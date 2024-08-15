Timken to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, with a presentation scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the company's website at investors.timken.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same website link until Sept. 18, 2024.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies , according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies , America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company