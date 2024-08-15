Timken to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Aug 15, 2024, 06:51 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, with a presentation scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the company's website at investors.timken.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same website link until Sept. 18, 2024.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies, America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
