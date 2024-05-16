Timken to Participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in Boston, Mass. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer, and Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company