Timken to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, announced it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Neil Frohnapple, director of investor relations, will participate on behalf of Timken at the virtual Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on May 9 and the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on May 10 in New York City. Materials shared during the conferences will be available online at www.timken.com/investors.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

