New series turns environmental urgency into art, revealing what's at stake for the planet's most threatened species

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized artist Timothy Laros today announced the debut of "On the Edge," a powerful new exhibition examining the world's endangered animals and their disappearing homes. From tigers losing their forests to sea turtles battling plastic pollution and snow leopards retreating up melting mountains, Laros's latest work captures the beauty, fragility, and tension at the heart of Earth's biodiversity crisis.

Timothy Laros Announces "On the Edge": A Global Exhibition Painting the Crisis of Endangered Wildlife and Vanishing Habitats

"Tigers, turtles, snow leopards — they're not just symbols of wilderness," said Timothy Laros. "They're living indicators of the planet's health. When they vanish, they take entire ecosystems with them, and a part of our humanity goes with them too."

Through bold color, layered textures, and haunting imagery, Laros transforms environmental statistics into human stories. His paintings often juxtapose the natural grace of animals with fractured, disrupted landscapes — logged forests, littered beaches, and eroding snowlines — visual metaphors for the pressures of deforestation, pollution, and climate change.

In one collection, Laros depicts tigers emerging from the shattered geometry of cleared plantations; in another, hatchling sea turtles crawl across beaches strewn with ghostly, translucent plastics. His snow leopards hover on ridges where the snowline recedes year after year. Together, the works form a global portrait of survival under siege.

"For me, painting is a form of advocacy," Laros explained. "I want people to feel the urgency — to see that what's happening to these species isn't distant or abstract. It's happening now, and our choices will decide whether these animals still have a place in the future."

Beyond the canvas, "On the Edge" functions as a conservation platform. A portion of proceeds will support environmental NGOs working on habitat restoration and anti-poaching efforts. Laros's collaborations with wildlife organizations also extend to educational campaigns, using art to spark dialogue about how everyday actions can protect the planet's most vulnerable life forms.

"On the Edge" opens March 29th at the Holloway in Portland, followed by an international tour in 2026.

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SOURCE Timothy Laros