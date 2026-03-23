New art series fuses creativity and conservation to raise awareness for the survival of the iconic baobab trees

DENVER, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Timothy Laros is unveiling his latest exhibition, "Guardians of the Baobab," a striking artistic and environmental initiative dedicated to the preservation of Madagascar's ancient and endangered baobab trees. Combining painting, sculpture, and large-scale public installations, Laros transforms these legendary "trees of life" into powerful symbols of cultural memory, resilience, and hope.

Timothy Laros Launches "Guardians of the Baobab": A Powerful Call to Protect Madagascar's Endangered Giants

Set against the dry landscapes of Madagascar, where baobabs rise like natural monuments, Laros's work invites audiences to see the trees not just as exotic or decorative subjects, but as living elders essential to both local ecosystems and community identity. Each piece in the collection underscores the trees' ecological importance—their ability to store water, sustain wildlife, and provide shelter and nourishment for people.

"Baobabs are witnesses to centuries of human and environmental change," said Timothy Laros. "They hold within them the memory of the land. Through art, I want to inspire a sense of guardianship—an emotional connection that turns awareness into action."

"Guardians of the Baobab" extends beyond the gallery walls. A portion of proceeds from artwork sales will support reforestation initiatives and local community projects in Madagascar. Laros has also partnered with environmental organizations to create visuals for educational campaigns focused on habitat restoration and climate resilience.

The imagery throughout the series reflects both beauty and urgency. Visitors encounter solitary baobabs standing against luminous skies, their outlines touched by subtle hints of encroaching change—distant fires, cleared farmland, and fading horizons. Yet hope persists: new shoots, human silhouettes, and pathways weave through the works, symbolizing regeneration and shared responsibility.

Rooted in visual storytelling and cultural respect, Laros's art incorporates Malagasy textiles, colors, and patterns in tribute to the communities that have long cared for these trees. His approach highlights that preserving the baobab's future means honoring the people who live alongside them today.

The exhibition opens March 29th at the Mile High Gallery in Denver, inviting global audiences to join the movement to protect these ancient giants before they vanish.

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SOURCE Timothy Laros