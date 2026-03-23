DENVER, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age saturated with images, The Visionary Brush of Timothy Laros invites readers to slow down and rediscover the art of truly seeing. This new book explores the luminous world of painter Timothy Laros, whose work blends technical mastery with emotional resonance to capture the fleeting beauty of ordinary moments.

Timothy Laros presents - The Visionary Brush of Timothy Laros - A New Book Celebrating the Poetry of Seeing

From a young age, Laros was fascinated less by objects themselves than by the shadows they cast. That curiosity evolved into a lifelong study of light, atmosphere, and memory. Influenced by both classical masters and contemporary innovators, his paintings balance respect for tradition with an appetite for experimentation—resulting in a style that feels timeless yet distinctly modern.

Laros's art is known for its expressive brushwork, layered color, and evocative use of light. Rather than aiming for photorealism, he invites viewers to complete the image in their own minds, making each painting a shared experience. His recurring themes—quiet streets, intimate interiors, and objects that hint at untold stories—create a sense of intimacy and reflection.

"Light is the real subject of my work," Laros says. "Everything else is a way to honor it." In The Visionary Brush of Timothy Laros, readers gain insight into this creative philosophy through essays, interviews, and high-quality reproductions that trace his evolution as an artist. The book reveals how Laros approaches his canvases as conversations—balancing structure and spontaneity to achieve depth and vitality.

Collectors and critics have likened living with his paintings to "living with a memory that keeps revealing new details." His work, exhibited in regional and local galleries, has earned recognition for its ability to turn quiet, everyday scenes into sources of wonder.

The Visionary Brush of Timothy Laros celebrates not only an artist but a way of seeing the world—reminding us that meaning often resides in stillness, in a moment's play of light across a wall, or in the contemplation of a solitary street at dusk.

Available March 23, 2026 from the MM Group, this beautifully produced volume offers an intimate portrait of an artist whose vision continues to illuminate both canvas and heart.

Contact:

Phil Schuman

818-994-8200

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SOURCE Timothy Laros