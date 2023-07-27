TIMOTHY REUBEN NAMED A "LEADER OF INFLUENCE" BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

News provided by

Reuben Raucher & Blum

27 Jul, 2023, 20:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Managing Principal/CEO Timothy Reuben has been recognized as a top litigation attorney by the Los Angeles Business Journal and profiled in its 2023 special feature, Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.

"There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator," states the publisher. "Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills…these are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court."

Partner Stephen Raucher adds, "This recognition is a testament to Tim's legal prowess and his commitment to his clients. It is an honor to work alongside such a tenacious and talented attorney."

Timothy Reuben has litigated all types of business and tort cases, including real estate, construction, entertainment, copyright and trademark, trust and estates, employment, securities, antitrust, insurance, unfair competition, professional negligence, and complex civil matters. In addition to extensive trial experience, Reuben is a tough and successful negotiator.

A prolific writer, Reuben has authored over 50 thought-provoking articles on a variety of legal issues. Most recently, he has had a series of articles published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal discussing ethical dilemmas raised by recent court decisions.

Reuben was admitted as a master trial lawyer into the Southern California Business Litigation Inn of Court over 20 years ago and served as its President as well as on its Executive Committee and various subcommittees. He is also past Chairman of the In-House Counsel Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Reuben volunteers with the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation program ResolveLawLA as a settlement officer for the mandatory settlement conference program at the Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC), reducing the backlog of cases on the court docket and resolving disputes for parties which might otherwise take years to get to trial. This month he was honored by the LASC for services performed as a Temporary Judge. Reuben also volunteers his time interviewing high school students applying to Harvard College.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum

Also from this source

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM'S STEPHANIE BLUM RECOGNIZED AS A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.