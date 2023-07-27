TIMOTHY REUBEN NAMED A "LEADER OF INFLUENCE" BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Managing Principal/CEO Timothy Reuben has been recognized as a top litigation attorney by the Los Angeles Business Journal and profiled in its 2023 special feature, Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.

"There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator," states the publisher. "Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills…these are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court."

Partner Stephen Raucher adds, "This recognition is a testament to Tim's legal prowess and his commitment to his clients. It is an honor to work alongside such a tenacious and talented attorney."

Timothy Reuben has litigated all types of business and tort cases, including real estate, construction, entertainment, copyright and trademark, trust and estates, employment, securities, antitrust, insurance, unfair competition, professional negligence, and complex civil matters. In addition to extensive trial experience, Reuben is a tough and successful negotiator.

A prolific writer, Reuben has authored over 50 thought-provoking articles on a variety of legal issues. Most recently, he has had a series of articles published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal discussing ethical dilemmas raised by recent court decisions.

Reuben was admitted as a master trial lawyer into the Southern California Business Litigation Inn of Court over 20 years ago and served as its President as well as on its Executive Committee and various subcommittees. He is also past Chairman of the In-House Counsel Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Reuben volunteers with the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation program ResolveLawLA as a settlement officer for the mandatory settlement conference program at the Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC), reducing the backlog of cases on the court docket and resolving disputes for parties which might otherwise take years to get to trial. This month he was honored by the LASC for services performed as a Temporary Judge. Reuben also volunteers his time interviewing high school students applying to Harvard College.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

