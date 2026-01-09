Tin Leg Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2026 Best Travel Insurance Company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Tin Leg , a Squaremouth brand, a 2026 Best Travel Insurance Company for the following categories:

Best Travel Insurance Companies

Most Affordable Travel Insurance Companies

Best Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Companies

Best Cruise Insurance Companies

This recognition highlights companies that offer superior protection for consumers, helping travelers safeguard their financial investment in their vacations.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for reliable travel insurance has been exceptionally strong, turning protection from a niche offering into a travel necessity for millions," said Erin Evans, managing editor of Travel at U.S. News. "With the U.S. travel insurance market projected to reach over $15 billion by 2030, it's clear that consumers are prioritizing comprehensive coverage."

U.S. News' methodology is designed to evaluate and identify the insurance companies that deliver the most reliable and highly rated travel protection options.

By aggregating professional, consumer, and credit data, U.S. News offers travelers a clear, unbiased look at which companies stand out, providing greater confidence in their trip planning.

"We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2026 Best Travel Insurance Company," said Rupa Mehta, CEO of Squaremouth and Tin Leg. "This reflects the hard work of our entire team and our ongoing dedication to providing travelers with dependable and affordable trip protection."

For the 2026 edition of Best Travel Insurance Companies, U.S. News assessed 45 providers that offer travel insurance plans to U.S. residents, requiring them to include both trip cancellation and interruption protection. Ratings are based on a proprietary analysis that equally weights three key data sources: professional ratings & reviews, consumer ratings & reviews, and credit ratings, resulting in each company's overall rating.

For more information, visit Best Travel Insurance Companies .

About Tin Leg

Tin Leg was founded in 2014 to fill a void in the market left by other travel insurance products. The company is committed to offering coverage that has proven to be most in-demand from travelers at the best possible value while providing exceptional service.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders, and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers, and consumer products and services.

