Tina Modi, MBA, Joins BDC Advisors as Managing Director

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Ziskind, M.D., Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors, a healthcare strategy consulting firm, announced today that Tina Modi, a healthcare innovation, transformation, and strategy expert, had joined the firm as a Managing Director. Modi joins BDC Advisors from a position as President of the Three-Sixty Advisory Group which provides business growth and innovation, customer experience transformation, and operating model design for hospitals and health systems, as well as early-stage venture clients.

In announcing Modi's appointment Ziskind explained, "BDC is responding to market demand and growing. Tina's addition to our leadership team, will significantly strengthen BDC's ability to respond to the issues that the firm's clients are asking us to address. These include restructuring payer provider relationships, addressing pricing transparency challenges and opportunities, engaging and aligning providers, and strategically positioning health system and academic medical center organizations for growth."

During her 20+ year consulting career, Modi has led large-scale business transformation projects in a variety of industries with successful experience driving growth for healthcare providers such Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, and Texas Children's. Before leading the Three-Sixty Advisory Group, Modi was a director of The Chartis Group's Innovation Solutions practice, and prior to that spent eight years as a Managing Director of the Atlanta-based North Highland company, building and leading the firm's Strategy & Advisory practice. Tina spent nine years prior to North Highland as a partner in Accenture's Strategy practice serving public sector, telecommunications, and high-tech clients across the nation.

Modi holds an MBA from the McCombs Graduate School of Business, University of Texas, and B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.

About BDC Advisors.

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff in San Francisco; Los Angeles; Houston; Dallas; Denver; Cleveland; Washington, D.C.; and Nashville. The firms practice focuses on advising and providing service to Academic Health Systems, and Community, Regional, and Multi-State Provider Systems on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer provider innovation, population health strategy, and risk-based value contracting. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in healthcare, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

For further information contact. Dudley Morris, Senior Advisor. ([email protected]) 312-286-4865

SOURCE BDC Advisors