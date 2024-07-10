Tina Moffett and Jason McNellis Join Analytic Partners to Drive Commercial Analytics Growth

With a Combined 40+ Years of Experience, Industry Leaders Moffett and McNellis Bring Unmatched Thought Leadership and Expertise to Analytic Partners

MIAMI, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners welcomes Tina Moffett and Jason McNellis to their growing team, further advancing their commitment to empowering brands with Commercial Analytics.

"Tina and Jason are an absolute complement to our mission of bringing Commercial Analytics to the world's leading brands. Both our existing and prospective customers will benefit from the unique perspectives and thought leadership they bring," shared Nancy Smith, Analytic Partners President and CEO.

Tina Moffett, VP, Corporate Strategy and Development Jason McNellis, VP, Commercial Analytics Ambassador

"It's really a proud moment for Analytic Partners, that highly respected industry analysts have chosen us to further their careers. It's a testament to our position in the industry, and their dedication to our mission is validation that we're transforming how brands grow and succeed," she added.

Tina Moffett, an expert in marketing analytics, will assume the role of VP, Corporate Strategy and Development. Tina's extensive experience working for and with Fortune 1000 corporations, including leading Forrester's B2C marketing measurement and optimization research practice, have established her as a trusted advisor and thought leader. Tina's insights and industry knowledge will be instrumental in identifying growth opportunities and driving incremental value to Analytic Partners' customers.

"I am thrilled about joining industry leader Analytic Partners as their VP of Corporate Development and Strategy. This role presents an exciting opportunity to help drive strategic growth and innovation, and to collaborate with both internal teams and clients to guide Analytic Partners' vision, growth and operational excellence," Tina shared.

Jason McNellis, an accomplished analytics and technology strategist, joins as VP, Commercial Analytics Ambassador. He brings an impressive record of enhancing program design and developing insights and thought leadership at Gartner, Forrester and multiple start-ups. Jason's most recent experience at Gartner, where he advised on marketing measurement programs and accelerated the adoption of marketing mix modeling solutions, is key to his new role supporting customer conversion, platform adoption and Analytic Partners' thought leadership initiatives.

"I've worked with Analytic Partners as a client and as an industry expert, and now I'm excited to add working with them as a team member. I've researched the market extensively, and I wholeheartedly believe that Commercial Analytics is a differentiated solution capable of unleashing tremendous value for our clients, especially when compared to what may initially seem to be similar solutions. I'm looking forward to working with our partners and prospects to clarify measurement misconceptions and demonstrate how our Commercial Analytics solution can truly help," Jason shared.

Both Tina and Jason will report to Nancy Smith, Analytic Partners President and CEO.

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is the leader in Commercial Analytics, providing adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

