SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a pioneer in smart home appliances, is excited to introduce a limited-time Trade-Up Campaign aimed at bringing the latest in high-performance cleaning technology to more homes. In line with Tineco's mission to deliver superior cleaning solutions that redefine everyday living, this initiative offers customers an exclusive opportunity to upgrade from outdated cleaning tools to Tineco's revolutionary products. With features designed to make cleaning faster, more efficient, and eco-friendly, this campaign reflects Tineco's dedication to sustainable innovation and enhanced user experience.

Tineco Calls Consumers to Step Up to Their Next-Level Clean with Exciting Trade-Up Campaign

Why Trade Up? Unparalleled Efficiency & Innovation

Tineco's newest models—Carpet One Cruiser, PURE ONE Station 5, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 and PURE ONE A50S—bring advanced features and multifunctionality to meet modern cleaning needs. Unlike traditional carpet cleaners and floor washers, Tineco products simplify routines with powerful suction, seamless self-cleaning, and smart tech that reduces physical strain and time spent on chores. These products are not only cost-effective alternatives but offer long-lasting, sustainable solutions that help extend the life of home appliances.

Carpet One Cruiser : Known for its 3-Level SmoothPower Tech, this carpet cleaner rivals traditional heavy carpet machines by combining simplicity and effectiveness. Using the Carpet One Cruiser feels like using a regular vacuum for deep cleaning and washing carpets, an innovative feature for easy carpet maintenance. It features high-temp drying with 167°F PowerDry technology, allowing for a rapid-drying finish that reduces mold risk and improves indoor air quality, creating a fresher home environment with minimal effort.

: Equipped with a 175W powerful suction and a 2.5L dustbin, this cordless vacuum eliminates the usual suction loss and maintenance hassles. Its 3-in-1 Cleaning Station integrates charging, self-cleaning, and storage, keeping the device in pristine condition and ready for every use. Competing products often suffer from clogging and reduced suction due to dust build-up in filters, but the PURE ONE Station 5's advanced PureCyclone Technology and pouch cell battery ensure long-lasting, fade-free performance, offering three times the lifespan of typical stick vacuums. FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: Designed to replace conventional floor washers, this model's 180° Lay-Flat Design reaches deep under furniture, while a unique 3-Chamber Dirty Water Separation System maintains powerful suction even when laid flat. Its compact build and self-cleaning system make it easy to maneuver and maintain, ensuring superior floor care without the usual heavy lifting and water tank hassle.

Environmental Impact and Financial Savings

Through this trade-up campaign, Tineco empowers consumers to make environmentally conscious choices without sacrificing performance. Tineco's models are crafted for longer product life, energy efficiency, and advanced dust filtration, providing a healthier home environment and reducing the need for frequent replacements, which helps cut costs over time.

How to Participate

To join the campaign, consumers can visit Tineco's official trade-up page, where they can submit a photo of their current vacuum cleaner or a proof of purchase receipt, along with their name and email. After a short verification period, eligible participants will receive a $50 discount code for any of Tineco's flagship products: Carpet One Cruiser, PURE ONE Station 5, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, or PURE ONE A50S.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

