Tineco Celebrates Prestigious Awards and Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovations

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leader in smart home cleaning technology, proudly announces that its FLOOR ONE S5 has been named "Best Vacuum Cleaner" by Tom's Guide, and the PURE ONE S15 Pet has received the "Best Multipurpose" accolade from Better Home & Gardens. These accolades highlight Tineco's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the cleaning industry.

A Testament to Brand Strength and Innovation: Tineco's success is a direct result of its dedication to understanding and addressing consumer needs while continuously advancing product technology. With over 14 million users worldwide, Tineco has proven itself as a reliable and trusted brand in home cleaning solutions. This substantial user base underscores the effectiveness and reliability of Tineco products, showcasing the brand's ability to consistently meet and exceed market demands.

The introduction of Tineco's latest innovations further illustrates this commitment. The new FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, an evolution of the acclaimed FLOOR ONE S5, offers exceptional maneuverability with its flat, 180° tilting design, allowing it to reach under furniture and into hard-to-access areas. Its advanced self-cleaning system and continuous clean water technology enhance cleaning efficiency and user convenience.

Additionally, Tineco expands its PURE ONE Station series with the PURE ONE Station and PURE ONE Station FurFree. These models are designed to simplify maintenance with a self-cleaning station that handles dustbin emptying, brushroll cleaning, and charging. The incorporation of ZeroTangle technology and Pouch Cell batteries ensures effective, hassle-free cleaning and longer battery life, reflecting Tineco's ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of smart home cleaning solutions.

"Tineco's recognition from leading media and our impressive global user base highlight our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence," said Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit. "The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 and PURE ONE Station series represent our ongoing efforts to enhance the cleaning experience and solidify our position as a top brand in smart home cleaning."

For more information about Tineco's award-winning products and the latest innovations, visit us.tineco.com .

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

