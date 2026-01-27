Tineco Elevates Modern Living With a Smarter, More Balanced Floor Care Portfolio

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern homes continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking appliances that combine performance, thoughtful design, and long-term value. Tineco, a leader in intelligent floor care solutions, brings this philosophy to life through a curated product portfolio designed to support modern living with smarter, more balanced cleaning experiences.

By integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, Tineco's latest lineup addresses a wide range of household needs—from all-in-one wet & dry cleaning and advanced steam hygiene to worry-free cordless vacuuming and everyday carpet care—while remaining accessible through attractive seasonal promotions.

Designed for consumers who want one premium solution that simply works

In modern homes where space, time, and aesthetics matter equally, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master is designed for consumers seeking a single, reliable solution without unnecessary complexity. Rather than switching between tools or adjusting settings, users can move seamlessly from room to room, trusting the machine to adapt in real time.

Its ultra-slim 180° lay-flat design makes cleaning under sofas and beds effortless, while DustReveal™ lighting enhances visibility in areas often overlooked during everyday routines. The anti-tangle brush handles hair and debris smoothly, and the color-shifting display provides clear, intuitive guidance—helping users clean efficiently without disrupting their flow. For those seeking a premium experience that feels natural in daily life, the S9 Master delivers advanced technology in a balanced, high-value form.

Available via Amazon and the Tineco Online Store from February 2 to February 8, with an MSRP of $749 and promotional savings of up to 16% off.

Designed for households where hygiene and everyday comfort go hand in hand

For families and households that place a stronger emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam brings added confidence to everyday cleaning routines. From kitchen spills to dining-area messes and high-traffic floors, the integrated steam solution helps break down stubborn residue while reducing reliance on additional cleaning products.

The system automatically balances suction and water flow based on floor conditions, allowing users to focus on their space rather than the machine. Edge cleaning and brush control simplify cleaning along corners and tougher areas, while the FlashDry Self-Cleaning System ensures the device is quickly cleaned and dried after use—ready for the next day without lingering moisture or odors. It is designed not only to clean floors, but to support healthier, more comfortable modern living.

Available via Amazon and the Tineco Online Store from February 9 to February 15, with an MSRP of $949 and promotional savings of up to 16% off.

Designed for worry-free cleaning and effortless daily routines

For modern households that value convenience as much as performance, the PURE ONE Station 5 PRO is built to remove friction from everyday cleaning. After each session, the vacuum returns to its 3-in-1 cleaning station, where it automatically empties the dustbin, cleans the internal system, and recharges—eliminating the need for hands-on maintenance.

With 200AW suction and up to 100 minutes of runtime, it supports whole-home cleaning, while a larger brush roller and ZeroTangle design make it especially suitable for homes with pets. Intelligent sensing technology boosts power along edges and reveals fine dust, ensuring consistent results across surfaces. A high-efficiency filtration system further supports a cleaner, more comfortable living environment, making the Station 5 PRO a practical solution for busy, modern lifestyles.

Available via Amazon and the Tineco Online Store from January 26 to February 1, with an MSRP of $599 and promotional savings of up to 12% off.

Designed for active homes where carpets need regular care

In homes with pets, children, or frequent guests, carpet care needs to be effective without becoming a burden. The CARPET ONE Cruiser is designed for regular use, helping users maintain clean, comfortable spaces without lengthy drying times or complex maintenance.

SmoothPower™ technology makes movement feel intuitive, reducing effort during extended cleaning sessions, while fast surface drying allows carpets to return to everyday use more quickly. A built-in self-cleaning cycle keeps the machine fresh between uses, supporting a more hygienic and convenient ownership experience. It is a practical solution for modern households that want clean carpets without disrupting daily life.

Available via Amazon and the Tineco Online Store from February 2 to February 8, with an MSRP of $699 and promotional savings of up to 21% off.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

