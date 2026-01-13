Thoughtful design, intelligent performance, and everyday relevance place Tineco among the most celebrated brands of CES 2026

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 marked a defining moment for Tineco as the brand's Modern Living vision resonated strongly with global media, industry experts, and the broader CES community. Showcasing thoughtfully engineered floor care solutions within immersive, home-inspired environments, Tineco emerged from the show with multiple prestigious media awards, reinforcing its position as a leader shaping how intelligent cleaning fits naturally into modern life.

Tineco’s Modern Living Vision Earns Global Media Recognition at CES 2026

Rather than presenting products in isolation, Tineco reimagined the CES experience as a series of contemporary living spaces — places where technology quietly supports daily routines through purposeful design, intuitive performance, and refined aesthetics. This approach not only redefined how visitors engaged with smart floor care, but also earned widespread recognition from leading international media throughout the show.

Media Recognition Highlights from CES 2026

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist

As the most awarded product in Tineco's CES 2026 portfolio, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist was recognized for its advanced intelligence, deep-cleaning capability, and highly refined user experience. Media and reviewers highlighted its ability to automatically adapt to different messes while delivering powerful, precise results in real-life home scenarios.

thekitchn Best in Show 2026



Trusted Reviews Innovation Award CES 2026

Digital Trends Publisher Awards CES 2026 Winner

Reviewed CES Awards 2026

InsideDigital & nextpit Community's Choice Award 2026 – Best Product Nominee

GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

MAXIM Best of CES 2026

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist

Celebrated for blending elevated aesthetics with high-performance floor care, the S9 Artist stood out among design-forward media for transforming routine cleaning into a seamless, quiet, and visually refined experience. Its integrated Smart Refresh Station and effortless maintenance system were widely praised for fitting naturally into modern homes.

GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

InsideDigital & nextpit Community's Choice Award 2026 – Best Product Nominee

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold

Designed for compact, urban lifestyles, the FLOOR ONE i7 Fold earned recognition for its lightweight construction, foldable design, and ability to deliver full cleaning performance in space-conscious environments. Media highlighted its practicality for modern apartments and fast-paced living without sacrificing capability.

GADGETY Awards Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

MAXIM Best of CES 2026

ComputerBild CES Highlight 2026

FLOOR ONE S9 Master

Positioned as the flagship of modern luxury floor care, the S9 Master was recognized for its premium build, advanced visibility features, and responsive guidance system. Reviewers noted its balance of powerful performance and intentional design, setting a new standard for high-end home cleaning.

MAXIM Best of CES 2026

"These recognitions are meaningful because they come from how our products are experienced, not just how they perform on paper," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "CES 2026 showed that when thoughtful engineering meets intentional design, cleaning technology becomes something people genuinely want to live with."

With a global community of over 23 million users, Tineco continues to evolve beyond traditional home appliances, positioning itself as a modern living brand that understands how people live, move, and care for their spaces today. The recognition earned at CES 2026 reflects growing confidence from both media and consumers in this direction.

As Tineco looks ahead, the momentum from CES 2026 will continue to guide product innovation and brand storytelling — always centered on creating intelligent solutions that feel natural, dependable, and beautifully integrated into everyday life.

To learn more about Tineco and its award-winning floor care innovations, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

