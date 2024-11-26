Tineco Recognized as Global Leader in Emerging Floor Washer Category

With over five million units sold globally in the past year, Tineco reinforces its leadership in the industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tineco is proud to announce that Euromonitor International, the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research, has recognized the company as the #1 global leader in the household wet & dry vacuum cleaner category*. With over five million units sold between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, the honor reflects Tineco's commitment to innovation and quality in the home cleaning sector.

Harnessing more than two decades of industry innovation, Tineco began its journey with a single vacuum cleaner. Pioneering industry excellence, a notable moment in company history was the launch of the first-ever smart vacuum to market in 2018, quickly followed by an inaugural smart floor washer in 2019, and an intelligent carpet cleaner in 2022. Today, Tineco products are enjoyed by 14 million users across key markets worldwide, including regions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Tineco is now a globally recognized market leader in smart home appliances across the floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories, with 975 patents and 577 registered trademarks across domestic and international markets. For three consecutive years, the company has also held the title of being the #1 wet & dry vacuum brand on Amazon in the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Australia, and Japan.

"At Tineco's inception, we set out to simplify life and household tasks with the help of smart technology. Over the past 26 years, our robust R&D team has made significant investments and a steadfast dedication to setting the standard for excellence in floor care solutions," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "The honor of being named the #1 global leader in the wet & dry vacuum cleaner category by Euromonitor International is an incredible milestone achievement. This recognition fuels our commitment to continuing to innovate and push boundaries to bring exceptional products to market that enhance the lives of our customers worldwide. Looking ahead, we are laser-focused on making Tineco more accessible by expanding into new markets, introducing new advanced technologies to simplify our customers' lives, and expanding our product lineup to meet diverse needs."

Tineco's flagship models, including FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 , PURE ONE Station 5 , and Carpet One Cruiser , combine intelligent features with superior power and user-friendly capabilities to revolutionize cleaning. Tineco's R&D team has carefully engineered each model to address real-world challenges and enhance user satisfaction by incorporating technological advancements and valuable consumer feedback. Specifically:

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: Building off the incredible success of Tineco's social-media viral Floor Washers, which vacuum and mop simultaneously, FLOOR ONE S6 offers exceptional maneuverability. Its 180° tilting design lets the floor washer lay completely flat, compressing its height to just 5.1 inches. Coupled with mini assistive wheels that swivel 45° to the left and right, this makes cleaning under furniture, beds, or in hard-to-reach areas effortless.

Setting a new standard in stick vacuums, the PURE ONE Station 5 provides a brand new vacuum after each and every clean. Its 3-in-1 Smart Station will entirely self-clean, charge, and store the unit, keeping it in pristine condition for subsequent use. Paired with 175W of powerful suction, this is an indispensable tool for households of all types and sizes. Carpet One Cruiser: The Carpet One Cruiser is designed to transform deep cleaning carpets into a regular household activity. It effectively deep cleans various carpet types and powerfully extracts water to reduce drying times by 50% or more than traditional models. Three levels of SmoothPower tech, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks lessen the unit's weight, making the machine easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and ideal for frequent use.

A leader in the intelligent floor care category, Tineco smart models are equipped with Tineco's proprietary iLoop technology that adjusts suction power in real-time based on the mess detected, which not only optimizes battery power but also allows the user to visualize cleaner floors on the unit's display ring that will change from red to blue once the surface is clean. Guided by customer insights, all new Tineco models also feature self-cleaning capabilities that significantly streamline maintenance.

Tineco products are available globally, with distribution in North America on Amazon, Tineco's official online store, and in over 10,000 major retail locations, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, and Canadian Tire.

To learn more about Tineco and its entire portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit us.tineco.com .

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of 2023 H2 and 2024 H1 retail sales volume in the world; household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and garbage thereafter; research completed in Nov. 2024.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit us.tineco.com .

