Tineco’s Carpet One Cruiser Earns Spot on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 List

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, has earned a coveted spot on TIME's "Best Inventions of 2025" list in the Household category for its Carpet One Cruiser. Designed to make deep-cleaning carpets simpler and more effective than ever, the recognition reinforces Tineco's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that elevate the way consumers clean. Celebrated for introducing a groundbreaking, user-friendly approach to carpet care, the recognition underscores Tineco's dedication to elevating home cleaning through advanced engineering and consumer-driven innovation.

TIME's annual list honors the breakthroughs reshaping modern living. The Carpet One Cruiser earned distinction for redefining carpet maintenance with a solution that replaces the heavy, cumbersome, and outdated experience of traditional carpet cleaners with a smarter, faster, and truly accessible alternative. This milestone further strengthens Tineco's global leadership—supported by Euromonitor International naming the brand the World's No. 1 Household Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Brand for three consecutive years and a community of more than 23 million users worldwide.

Guided by deep consumer insight and world-class R&D, Tineco designed the Carpet One Cruiser to eliminate the long-standing pain points that have kept regular carpet cleaning out of reach for most households. From maneuverability to drying time to ease of maintenance, the product reflects a complete rethinking of the category—demonstrating how intelligent engineering can transform a traditionally difficult task into an effortless routine.

To deliver a modern, simplified carpet-care experience, the Carpet One Cruiser offers:

A Reinvented Approach to Deep Carpet Care: Instead of relying solely on brute suction power, the Cruiser uses an optimized system of targeted extraction, efficient water distribution, and tailored cleaning pathways to deliver professional-grade results with significantly less effort. This holistic engineering approach is a core reason the product earned recognition from TIME.

Instead of relying solely on brute suction power, the Cruiser uses an optimized system of targeted extraction, efficient water distribution, and tailored cleaning pathways to deliver professional-grade results with significantly less effort. This holistic engineering approach is a core reason the product earned recognition from TIME. Light, Comfortable Maneuvering for Anyone: SmoothPower™ technology, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned tanks fundamentally change how a carpet cleaner handles. Where traditional machines feel heavy and rigid, the Cruiser moves with surprising lightness and control—making deep cleaning accessible to users of all ages and strengths.

SmoothPower™ technology, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned tanks fundamentally change how a carpet cleaner handles. Where traditional machines feel heavy and rigid, the Cruiser moves with surprising lightness and control—making deep cleaning accessible to users of all ages and strengths. Faster Dry Times for Quicker Room Use : A 167°F heated airflow system reduces drying time by 50% or more, addressing one of the biggest consumer frustrations with carpet cleaning: wet carpets that interrupt daily routines. Faster drying makes more frequent cleaning not only possible but practical.

: A 167°F heated airflow system reduces drying time by 50% or more, addressing one of the biggest consumer frustrations with carpet cleaning: wet carpets that interrupt daily routines. Faster drying makes more frequent cleaning not only possible but practical. Mess-Free Maintenance After Every Clean : With a full self-cleaning and drying system activated at the touch of a button, the Cruiser ensures the machine stays fresh and ready for use. This eliminates the messy upkeep associated with traditional carpet cleaners and supports a more hygienic process overall.

: With a full self-cleaning and drying system activated at the touch of a button, the Cruiser ensures the machine stays fresh and ready for use. This eliminates the messy upkeep associated with traditional carpet cleaners and supports a more hygienic process overall. Smart Cleaning Without the Guesswork: iLoop™ Smart Sensors intelligently adjust water flow and suction based on real-time dirt levels, optimizing cleaning efficiency, extending runtime, and enhancing ease of use. This smart automation reflects Tineco's broader leadership in intelligent home cleaning solutions.

" Carpet cleaning has long been seen as too heavy, too complicated, or simply not worth the effort," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "With the Carpet One Cruiser, we set out to transform that experience by delivering powerful, easy-to-use technology that encourages more people to clean their carpets regularly. We're honored that TIME recognized this meaningful step forward for everyday households."

To compile the 2025 list, TIME editors and correspondents evaluated hundreds of nominations from around the world, assessing each contender on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

