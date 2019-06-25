TINT Launches User Generated Content Experience Builder, Partners With Hootsuite

SAN ANTONIO, June, 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2013, TINT has grown into the world's most powerful UGC experience software that generates greater audience engagement, increased brand awareness, and sales conversion by incorporating UGC using smart machine-learning discovery, display, and content rights management tools.

Today, TINT is introducing a family of services called Experience Builder. It's the only UGC engagement solution that empowers brands to build immersive experiences that are simple to build and customize, out of the box, that increase audience engagement using UGC.

The launch plays an important role in a brand new strategic partnership with Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management. Hootsuite's robust ecosystem makes it easier for brands to find, schedule, manage, and report on social media content. TINT helps brands find, curate, own, and display authentic user-generated content across marketing campaigns, websites, apps and screens.

"At Hootsuite we pride ourselves on working with best-in-breed technology partners to provide our customers with a robust ecosystem," said Richard Hungerford, VP of Business and Corporate Development at Hootsuite. "Integrating TINT into our platform opens a new realm of possibilities for our customers, giving them the ability to incorporate user-generated content that will support their marketing objectives, build campaigns quickly, and help them succeed with social."

Current Experiences Include:

Sweepstakes

Contests

Launch Countdowns

Polls & Upvotes

Influencer Collaboration

Landing Pages

Tag-o-War

Live Counters

According to TINT CEO, Sameer Kamat: "The best brands know that to drive higher brand awareness and engagement, social media campaigns must incentivize participation from the community. Social media led sweepstakes, contests, polls and other interactive campaigns increase participation and brand presence. ExB allows brands to launch these campaigns within minutes."

About TINT:

TINT is the most powerful and trusted Enterprise UGC platform in the world. TINT lets you find, curate, own and display authentic user generated content across all your marketing campaigns, websites, apps and displays to increase trust. To learn more, visit www.tintup.com .

About Hootsuite:

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empowers organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

