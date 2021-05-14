Tint World® announces Madison Belfour as new digital marketing analyst

Belfour's keen attention to detail and passion for marketing is essential for continually optimizing campaign performance while helping to generate greater overall revenue for the franchise's 80-plus locations currently open.

"Madison is a wonderful addition to our corporate team," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "We strive to have the best people in place. Her experience will help our franchisees grow their businesses, while supporting the continued success and growth of our overall franchise."

Belfour spent the first three years of her career working for local marketing agencies in the South Florida area. Following a series of conversations with Bonfiglio, Madison picked up on his immense passion for franchising and was immediately motivated to put her skills to work for the growing franchise.

Belfour said one of her favorite parts of working at Tint World® has been the seamless transition. One of the first projects Belfour took on was the Tint World® 2021 International Franchise Convention. Unlike any prior annual convention, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic – presenting its own unique adaptations. Proactive and detail-oriented, Belfour saw the opportunity to step in and contribute value to help make the event a success.

As time has gone on, Belfour has continued sharpening her relationships with franchise owners – understanding their needs and offering tailored campaign solutions to reach their objectives. With new trends emerging constantly, she stays diligent to help keep Tint World®'s fingers on the pulse.

"Since day one, I instantly felt like I was a part of the Tint World® family. It feels great to be part of such a passionate team and I look forward to continuing to grow within this growing franchise," Belfour said.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

