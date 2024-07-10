Tint World® announces new Lakeland location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise provides world-class automotive aftermarket products and services throughout the fast-growing Central Florida city

LAKELAND, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Lakeland.

Owned and operated by Fred Orestuk, Tint World Lakeland offers premium automotive styling, performance and safety services to drivers in Lakeland and the surrounding area, including Winter Haven, Plant City, Bartow, Auburndale, Mulberry, Polk City and Highland City.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Lakeland.

"Tint World has a proven record of success in Florida, and we're thrilled to now be part of that legacy," Orestuk said. "Their innovative, easy-to-implement systems and support help franchisees achieve their financial goals and ensure that customers enjoy world-class products and services as well as industry-leading value. We're committed to providing drivers throughout the Lakeland area with all the high-quality automotive aftermarket services they need."

Tint World Lakeland is located at 5126 U.S. Highway 98 N, Lakeland, Florida 33809. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Lakeland, call (863) 351-8773 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/lakeland-154/.

"With his drive and passion, Fred has demonstrated he's a perfect fit for the Tint World family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Dedicated franchisees like him are the foundation of our success, and we're proud he's helping us continue to deliver results and grow the Tint World brand."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World