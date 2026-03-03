Tint World® Levels Up Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Appointments to Accelerate 2026 Growth

Leading Automotive Styling Franchise Welcomes Chief Development Officer and VP of Finance to Support National Expansion and Scalable Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, is entering 2026 with a strengthened executive bench, announcing the addition of Eric Taylor as Chief Development Officer and Craig Martin as Vice President of Finance. These strategic hires reflect the brand's continued focus on responsible franchise expansion, operational excellence, and scalable infrastructure to support nationwide growth.

Taylor brings decades of franchise development experience across restaurant and private equity-backed brands, including leadership roles with Bennigan's, Sbarro, Rita's Italian Ice, Boston Pizza Restaurants, and Sky Zone. Known for accelerating brand growth and optimizing real estate strategy, he will focus on defining priority markets, strengthening the development pipeline, and ensuring long-term franchisee success.

"What attracted me to Tint World was the strength of the leadership team and the clear runway for expansion," said Taylor. "The brand has built an incredible foundation, and my focus is on responsible growth — identifying the right franchise partners, securing strong real estate, and building a development engine that supports sustainable expansion."

Martin joins Tint World® with a strong background in audit, advisory, and strategic financial leadership. He began his career at Ernst & Young (EY) before serving as Managing Director at CFGI, a leading global accounting and business advisory firm, where he advised organizations on complex financial reporting, transactions, and growth initiatives. As VP of Finance, Martin will enhance financial reporting, strengthen infrastructure, and support disciplined growth across the franchise system.

"Tint World has built meaningful momentum with a highly scalable model and strong leadership alignment," said Martin. "Finance plays a critical role in enabling sustainable growth. My priority is strengthening the financial foundation and building systems that provide clarity, accountability, and long-term value for franchisees and stakeholders."

With ambitious expansion plans and continued investment in its franchise system, Tint World® is positioning itself for a breakout year in 2026 by leveling up leadership to match its growth trajectory.

"As we continue scaling the brand, bringing in experienced leaders like Eric and Craig ensures we are building the right foundation for long-term success," said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World®. "Their expertise strengthens our ability to grow strategically, support our franchisees, and continue elevating Tint World's position as a leader in the automotive styling industry."

With locations spanning coast to coast and an expanding international footprint, Tint World® continues to solidify its position as the premier automotive styling franchise. As the brand accelerates into 2026 with strengthened leadership and a clear growth strategy, Tint World® remains focused on empowering franchisees and driving innovation throughout the system.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories. Tint World® Mobile Services™ includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

