Tint World® Announces New Partnership with Windshield Protection Manufacturer Alchemy

"Alchemy's ExoShield is at a whole new level for windshield film," said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "The company's state-of-the-art technology makes the ExoShield easy to apply and durable, and it protects your windshield better than any other product that's out there. This is a really important addition to Tint World®'s offerings that will keep our customers safe and save them money in the long run."

New smart features like Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Heads-Up Displays (HUD) are embedded in windshield glass, a development that has driven up the cost of replacement windshields in recent years. With some replacements costing $1,500 or more, ExoShield's protection is more important than ever. ExoShield is composed of proprietary nanomaterials that increase impact resistance up to six times the industry standard and block 99.9 percent of harmful UV rays.

"This partnership with Tint World® will make ExoShield accessible to a significantly larger market," said Khanjan Desai, co-founder and CEO of Alchemy. "More than that, it demonstrates that the experts in the automotive aftermarket believe in our product and our technology and want to get the best technology out in front of their customers."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Alchemy

Alchemy, previously Neverfrost, was founded in May 2013 by a group of Nanotechnology Engineering graduates from the University of Waterloo. The company began with an intent to commercialize a breakthrough innovation in anti-frost nanocoatings, and soon thereafter expanded its technological infrastructure to include the current ExoShield technologies.

At Alchemy, our ambition and vision is quite simple: to build a nanotechnology company for the 21st century. We believe that with the right platform technologies, a culture that encourages creative risk taking, and a modern approach towards creating and commercializing technology, we can deliver high performance nanotechnology powered solutions to enhance all types of materials around us. For more information about Alchemy, visit https://alchemynano.com/

About ExoShield

ExoShield is a thin, transparent film applied on the exterior surface of a windshield, using the same skills and tools used for applying window tint. The state-of-the-art nanomaterials behind ExoShield enable a wide array of benefits for every automotive vehicle and operation type. ExoShield films can prevent stone chips, improve visibility, and block UV radiation. For more information about ExoShield, visit www.alchemynano.com/exoshield.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

