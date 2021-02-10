Tint World® builds franchise development strategy from 2020 success

"There's no doubt that 2020 was a difficult year," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World ® . "But early on we made a concerted effort to develop and implement best practices for the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the entire Tint World ® family remained safe and healthy and could continue providing essential automotive services. Because of that proactive spirit, we had more existing franchisees invest into opening additional locations or relocate to larger stores to handle the increased service business growth. And not a single Tint World ® location closed in 2020, despite all the major economic challenges we faced."

Tint World®'s 2021 strategy for franchise development includes focusing on an optimized sales process, streamlining lead management, and increasing investment in online marketing and social media efforts.

Tint World® was founded in 1982 and began franchising in 2007. Since then, the company has opened more than 80 locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – with over 30 additional locations currently in development. In 2020, Tint World®'s continued success earned the company multiple awards from a range of prestigious industry organizations, including the Inc. 5000, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review's 200 Best Franchises to Buy, the Franchise Gator Top 100 Franchises, the Franchise Times Top 200+ and Franchise Business Review's Culture100.

"Our growth really speaks to the unique business model we've developed and the character and commitment of our franchisees," said Bonfiglio. "Even in a period of economic uncertainty, we're on pace to have a record-breaking number of new franchises in 2021, and that creates extreme confidence throughout the Tint World® family for growth opportunities well into the future."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

