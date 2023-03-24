Tint World® Continues Growth in Texas with Benbrook Location

New National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens to meet performance and style needs of Fort Worth-area drivers

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Benbrook, Texas.

Tint World® Benbrook, owned by Mike Richards, offers drivers throughout the Fort Worth area premium automotive aftermarket performance and style accessories and services, including the industry's most reliable window-tinting solutions.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Benbrook, Texas.

Richards is also the owner of Tint World® locations in Grapevine, Texas, and Rowlett, Texas.

"We deliver everything automotive enthusiasts in North Texas are looking for, from ultra-premium window tint, paint protection film, and Nano ceramic coatings to audio and video, performance upgrades, and safety and security technology," Richards said. "With Tint World®'s comprehensive, industry-leading selection of products and services, plus our team of highly trained professional technicians and installers, customers know they can depend on us for their vehicle's performance and styling needs."

Tint World® Benbrook, located at 6260 Southwest Boulevard, Benbrook, Texas 76109, serves Fort Worth, Arlington, Westover Hills, White Settlement, Burleson, Aledo, Cleburne, Crowley, Primrose, and River Oaks. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (817) 230-8211 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/benbrook-020/.

"Mike has shown a passion for meeting the needs of Tint World® customers throughout North Texas," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "The success he and his team are delivering is evidence of his dedication to the community as well as a reflection of Tint World®'s proven franchise system and processes. Our innovation and franchisee support help Tint World® owners differentiate themselves from the competition and offer unique opportunities for growth."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World