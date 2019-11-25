Tint World® continues strong momentum with new operations management hire

"Robert's experience in sales and customer service is exactly what we were looking for in a new team member," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He is clearly passionate about implementing and ensuring exceptional business operations. And because our success as a company depends on our store owners' success, I have no doubt Robert's background in business training will prove invaluable to our future in revenue growth."

Bagnall will be based out of his home in Wilmington, North Carolina, but will spend up to 50% of his time traveling to various Tint World® franchise locations to assist in specialized training at each store. His main focus will be on sales and operational success.

"If the correct sales and operational procedures aren't in place for a rapidly growing company, maintaining good customer relationships becomes a difficult feat," Bagnall said. "Tint World® is quickly advancing toward its next level of company growth, and I look forward to working closely with this world-class operations management team to develop individualized training sessions that will ultimately serve the entire brand."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

