Tint World® earns high marks with 830 FUND™ Score from FRANdata

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has been named a Verified Franchise Registry member by FRANdata, a leader in strategic analysis, forecasting and measuring of franchise performance.

As a verified member, Tint World® has access to FRANdata information offering insight into the franchise market and helping with future strategic planning. FUND™, the franchise credit scoring system, uses a proprietary model based on key performance indicators from a credit risk perspective. There are 13 credit risk categories of a franchise brand that are also evaluated, based on public information. Closely tied to the credit risk inherent in a franchise system, they are used to measure a franchise system's credit worthiness. The FUND™ score, with its accompanying report, is the best predictor of the future performance of a franchise system that publicly available information can provide.

Tint World® has been a member of the Franchise Registry for 10 years, and currently holds a FUND™ Score of 830, putting them in the top tier of scores.

"At Tint World®, we love to see our franchise grow and prosper," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Being a FRANdata member not only gives our franchisees access to thousands of lenders, but it helps guide their decision to partner with a brand that is healthy, successful and continuing to expand across the globe. This is another piece of our winning equation at Tint World®, ensuring our franchise continues to be at the top of the industry."

FRANdata specializes in market research and consultation. By providing information and perspective, FRANdata studies industry dynamics and market climates to understand credit risks. FRANdata also helps educate franchisors on how to understand and improve their credit risk profile and FUND™ Score.

"Tint World® has been a strong supporter of FRANdata for 10 years," said Sharon Dietrich, Director of Sales at FRANdata. "As verified members, they have shown lenders they are proactive and determined, helping franchisees get the financing they need to succeed. It also shows they understand the franchise lending process, and the importance of the FUND™ score."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

About FRANdata

FRANdata is the leader in the strategic analysis, forecasting and measuring of franchise performance. FRANdata runs the Franchise Registry (www.franchiseregistry.com) where some 9000+ lender members, representing more than 3000 lending institutions, obtain credit risk information that helps them get to "yes" quickly, structure franchise loans properly, and document their loan files fully. Used by some of the most active franchise lenders in the industry, the Franchise Registry is dedicated to supporting franchisors and their franchisees to make franchise financing as easy and as fast as possible and with the best terms.

