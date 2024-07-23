Tint World® expands Buckeye State footprint with new location in Cincinnati

The fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise offers world-class automotive styling and performance services to drivers throughout the southwestern region of the state

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Cincinnati.

Tint World Cincinnati, owned and operated by Ryan Sawyer, is the second Tint World location in Ohio and the first serving the southern area of the state. Tint World Cincinnati provides premium automotive styling and performance services and aftermarket products to drivers in downtown Cincinnati and the surrounding area, including Norwood, Hyde Park, Oakley, Anderson Township, West Chester and Fairfield.

"I'm proud to be part of the rapidly growing Tint World family and to see the company's presence in Ohio continue to expand," Sawyer said. "Tint World is committed to providing quality, convenience and value, and the company's proven systems empower franchisees to reach their goals of financial freedom."

Tint World Cincinnati is located at 624 Ohio Pike, Ste. A & B, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Cincinnati, call (513) 513-1239 or visit the store online.

"Ryan's dedication and passion are just what we need to continue building the Tint World brand throughout Ohio," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Our franchisees are essential to our success, and we're thrilled he's joined the Tint World family to deliver our world-class automotive aftermarket styling services to the Cincinnati area."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

