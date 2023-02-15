Tint World® Expands Houston-Area Service With New Webster Store

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces the opening of a new location serving communities throughout the Southeast Houston area

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Webster, Texas.

Tint World® Houston-Webster, owned by John Anhalt, offers drivers throughout Webster and the Southeast Houston area with premium automotive aftermarket performance and style accessories and services, including the industry's most reliable window-tinting solutions.

"Tint World® delivers ultra-premium service and industry-leading value for drivers in any category," Anhalt said. "We offer a comprehensive range of products for automobile owners throughout our growing region, from window tint, paint protection film, and Nano ceramic coatings to audio and electronics, performance upgrades, and safety and security technology. In addition, customers can trust that our trained team of professionals will provide the highest level of customer experience and satisfaction."

Tint World® Houston-Webster, located at 1424 W. NASA Parkway, Webster, Texas 77598, serves Webster, Houston, serves Texas Gulf Coast, Clear Lake, Seabrook, Kemah, Friendswood, Nassan Bay, Pearland, Deer Park, and Galveston.

"John and his team are passionately committed to drives in the Webster community," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They've demonstrated that Tint World®'s proven franchise system and processes can help Tint World® owners get off to a fast start and deliver results that make us stand apart from our competitors."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

