Tint World® expands its footprint in the Lone Star State, adds presence in Cypress

The fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens its 26th Texas location to serve drivers in northeast Houston and the surrounding area

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues delivering premium aftermarket styling and performance products and services to Texas drivers and automotive enthusiasts with the opening of its new location in Cypress.

Tint World Cypress, owned and operated by entrepreneur and luxury car veteran Mykel Walker, is the 26th Tint World location in the Lone Star State. This marks the second Tint World location for Walker, who has than 15 years of high-end dealership experience.

"I'm thrilled to further establish myself as part the Tint World family," Walker said. "Tint World has an amazing presence across Texas, and it's easy to see why – customers enjoy the highest level of quality, convenience and value at every location. On top of that, Tint World's franchise systems and support empower franchisees to focus on their goals and achieve their financial dreams."

Tint World Cypress, which serves Cypress, Houston, Katy, Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, Jersey Village and Magnolia, is located at 20330 Tuckerton Rd. Ste. 700, Cypress, Texas 77433. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Cypress, call (281) 720-8588 or visit the store online.

"Mykel is bringing energy and passion to Cypress that customers love and will help us continue to grow in Texas and internationally," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "He's a valuable part of the Tint World team. We're proud he's part of the family and look forward to supporting his ongoing success."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

