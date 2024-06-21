Tint World® expands Texas footprint with East Houston location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces the opening of its 25th store in the state, providing premium auto accessories and window tinting service

HOUSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its 25th store in Texas.

Tint World East Houston, owned and operated by Ben Mugi, offers a comprehensive selection of premier automotive styling and performance services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and professional detailing.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its 25th store in Texas.

"Drivers and vehicle owners in the Houston area and throughout Texas continue to seek the premium products and services Tint World is known for," Mugi said. "They also recognize the value and convenience we add to their experience and trust Tint World as the go-to shop for all their automotive aftermarket needs. Tint World's reputation and visibility, combined with the unbeatable franchise systems and support they offer, make this the number one franchise opportunity in the industry."

Tint World East Houston, located at 12741 East Fwy, Houston, Texas 77015, serves East Houston, Pasadena, Baytown, Deer Park, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Galena Park, and Jacinto City. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World East Houston, call (713) 347-9081 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/east-houston-176/.

"The growing number of loyal customers in Texas who recognize the high quality and value that Tint World offers are driving tremendous growth for us throughout the state," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "The passion and commitment of dedicated, hard-working franchisees like Ben help us continue to deliver a world-class experience to every driver. We're excited to see him represent our fast-growing brand in such an important market."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World