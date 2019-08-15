Tint World® Expands to Virginia

"There are a great deal of small operations that provide elements of Tint World® services but nothing that does all of them," Corbett said. "We want to bring this broad range of uniform service to our North Chesterfield community and provide a great experience to our customers."

Tint World® of North Chesterfield will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, vehicle wraps, ceramic coating, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, work truck upfitting, and residential and commercial window film installation.

"Jeffery's experience in fleet automotive makes him a perfect fit for the Tint World® family," said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Jeffery and William's enthusiasm about the products and services we offer is something that their employees and customers will notice and appreciate."

The all-new Tint World® of North Chesterfield store is located at 8280 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, VA 23235. For more information, call (804) 459-8792.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

