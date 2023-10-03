Tint World® Introduces Dynamic New Ownership Team at Charlotte Location

News provided by

Tint World

03 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues to serve as the area's trusted automotive aftermarket provider with new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces a new ownership team at the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise location in Charlotte.

With new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum, Tint World Charlotte continues delivering premium automotive products and services, including window tint, automotive paint protection film, audio and video, electronics, and safety and security solutions, throughout the state's largest metropolitan area.  

Continue Reading
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum at the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise location in Charlotte.
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum at the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise location in Charlotte.

"With Tint World's world-class franchise systems, we're continuing to grow this location and enhancing the Tint World brand in the region," Cohen said. "The company has enjoyed spectacular success in North Carolina by offering a complete range of services for a wide variety of drivers. We're committed to maintaining Tint World's position as the go-to automotive service provider in the Charlotte area and building the brand across the state."  

Tint World Charlotte, located at 6331 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217, serves the Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Gastonia, Cornelius, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Matthews, Hickory, Monroe and Salisbury areas as well as High Point and Burlington. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (704) 603-6121 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/charlotte-032/

"Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum are an experienced team that has led a very successful transition at Tint World Charlotte," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "They've implemented our proven franchise processes to ensure Tint World remains the trusted automotive aftermarket provider in the area, and that's opened exciting new opportunities to grow and offer value for more drivers and enthusiasts."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World® 
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or  https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT: 
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(888) 629-8777
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tint World

Also from this source

Tint World® Named to Franchise Times Top 400

Tint World® adds fifth New York location with New Hyde Park

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.