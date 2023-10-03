Tint World® Introduces Dynamic New Ownership Team at Charlotte Location

The fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues to serve as the area's trusted automotive aftermarket provider with new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, introduces a new ownership team at the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise location in Charlotte.

With new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum, Tint World Charlotte continues delivering premium automotive products and services, including window tint, automotive paint protection film, audio and video, electronics, and safety and security solutions, throughout the state's largest metropolitan area.

"With Tint World's world-class franchise systems, we're continuing to grow this location and enhancing the Tint World brand in the region," Cohen said. "The company has enjoyed spectacular success in North Carolina by offering a complete range of services for a wide variety of drivers. We're committed to maintaining Tint World's position as the go-to automotive service provider in the Charlotte area and building the brand across the state."

Tint World Charlotte, located at 6331 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217, serves the Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Gastonia, Cornelius, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Matthews, Hickory, Monroe and Salisbury areas as well as High Point and Burlington. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (704) 603-6121 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/charlotte-032/.

"Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum are an experienced team that has led a very successful transition at Tint World Charlotte," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "They've implemented our proven franchise processes to ensure Tint World remains the trusted automotive aftermarket provider in the area, and that's opened exciting new opportunities to grow and offer value for more drivers and enthusiasts."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

