Tint World® keeps pace with the growing needs of Houston vehicle owners

Tint World® Houston offers the latest in ultra-premium window tint, automotive aftermarket accessories, expert installation, and a top-notch staff of highly trained installers and technicians.

"This new Tint World® Houston location is an important addition to our growing presence in Texas," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World®. "Sameer and Huma have demonstrated a passion for Tint World®, and our industry that will support our continuing expansion and serve the community they're investing in."

The new store is located at 3115 Fondren Road, Houston, Texas, 77063 and it can be reached at (832) 416-1677. For more information on all the products and services at this Tint World® location, visit their website at https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/houston-091/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World