Tint World® named a top global franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

The recognition comes on the heels of several top honors already garnered by Tint World ® in 2021. The fast-growing franchise company was included for the seventh consecutive time in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ® earlier this year. The company was also named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review and Franchise Times and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of Florida's fastest-growing private companies.

"Our ranking on this global list shows how fast we're growing, but it also demonstrates the dedication and commitment of the entire Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "As we look to the rest of 2021 and beyond, we will continue to expand both domestically and globally, bringing our passion for offering the best automotive styling experience to more and more customers all around the world."

Entrepreneur determines its global rankings based on a formula similar to the one used for the Franchise 500®. However, in the global ranking, international size and growth are weighed more heavily. Other evaluation criteria include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

"The business landscape everywhere has shifted in the past year or so," Bonfiglio said, "Thanks to the amazing work of all of our team members and partners, we have come through the pandemic stronger, more agile, and more poised for growth. This honor certainly recognizes that."

For a complete list of the Top Global Franchise rankings, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topglobal/2021.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

