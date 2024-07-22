The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise ranked No. 1 in Window Tinting

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto aftermarket accessory and window tinting franchise, was recognized as one of the Best of the Best Franchises in 2024 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the brands from Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 ranking that ranked at the top of their industry categories. Tint World was ranked No. 1 in the Window Tinting category.

Tint World® named one of 2024’s Best of the Best Franchises by Entreprenuer

"Earning this ranking proves that the team we've built to serve our rapidly growing franchise system is truly the best of the best," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "It's because of our team's collective expertise, dedication and innovation that our brand has been recognized as a leader in automotive styling and aftermarket accessories for years. Now, with the recent launch of our home services and residential tint solutions, our franchise is the number one choice for those looking to own a world-class window tinting business – period."

Entrepreneur's Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The franchises selected as 2024's Best of the Best are ranked not only in the increasingly competitive Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories, based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. There are 158 categories represented this year, a testament to the ever-growing diversity of industries represented in the franchise world.

"Everyone wants to know who's the best—but at Entrepreneur, we go further," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "With so many incredible franchises out there, we love to celebrate the absolute best of the best. It's the perfect place for any ambitious future franchisee to start looking for their dream brand."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

To view Tint World in the 2024 Best of the Best list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands July 16th, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/best-of-the-best-ranking.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

