Tint World® named to Franchise Business Review's list of the 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been recognized as one of the best franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs by Franchise Business Review's annual survey of thousands of franchisees.

The company has been included in Franchise Business Review's 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020 list, which is based entirely on franchisee satisfaction.

"Tint World® franchise owners are on the front lines of the business, and we depend on them for the overall success of the Tint World® family," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Being recognized as one of the 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020 shows that we don't take them for granted. Our franchises are an essential part of the Tint World® brand, and we make their success a priority."

Franchise Business Review surveyed more than 28,000 franchisees between June 2018 and November 2019 about leadership, training, core values and their overall enjoyment of running their franchise. The companies with the most positive feedback made the 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020 list.

"One of our major goals in 2020 in growth and expansion, and once again making the Franchise Business Review list is a vote of confidence from our franchise owners; it is my personal favorite award we receive, because it comes from votes by our franchise owners," Bonfiglio said. "We're going to continue empowering our franchise owners with the training, marketing solutions and other tools they need to achieve maximum success."

For more information on Franchise Business Review and the 200 Best Franchise to Buy in 2020, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchise-opportunities/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com .

