Tint World® named to Franchise Hall of Fame by Franchise Business Review

With its 10th consecutive Top Franchise ranking, the fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise joins the industry elite as recognized by the leading independent market research firm

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has been named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the 10th consecutive year, earning the fast-growing auto accessory and window tinting franchise a coveted spot in the Franchise Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Top Franchise ranking recognizes the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/ .

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise celebrates 10 years of owner satisfaction with Hall of Fame honor from Franchise Business Review.

"At Tint World, we understand that our franchisees are the foundation of our success, so this recognition is special to us," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We've always been committed to providing franchisees with all the resources they need to thrive and succeed. It's a strategy that works — being named to the Franchise Hall of Fame after 10 years as a Top Franchise demonstrates that Tint World franchisees are empowered and see the value we offer."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

Tint World® was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Tint World® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them."

Tint World is the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Top Franchises .

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 629-8777

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW:

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

(603) 319-4818

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World