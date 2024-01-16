Tint World® named to Franchise Hall of Fame by Franchise Business Review

News provided by

Tint World

16 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

With its 10th consecutive Top Franchise ranking, the fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise joins the industry elite as recognized by the leading independent market research firm

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has been named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the 10th consecutive year, earning the fast-growing auto accessory and window tinting franchise a coveted spot in the Franchise Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Top Franchise ranking recognizes the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

Continue Reading
The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise celebrates 10 years of owner satisfaction with Hall of Fame honor from Franchise Business Review.
The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise celebrates 10 years of owner satisfaction with Hall of Fame honor from Franchise Business Review.

"At Tint World, we understand that our franchisees are the foundation of our success, so this recognition is special to us," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We've always been committed to providing franchisees with all the resources they need to thrive and succeed. It's a strategy that works — being named to the Franchise Hall of Fame after 10 years as a Top Franchise demonstrates that Tint World franchisees are empowered and see the value we offer." 

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Tint World® was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Tint World® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. 

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them." 

Tint World is the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Top Franchises.

About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(888) 629-8777
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected] 

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW:
Ali Forman
B2B Marketing Director
(603) 319-4818
[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

Also from this source

Tint World® continues rapid growth in Texas with new location in Universal City

Tint World® continues rapid growth in Texas with new location in Universal City

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new store providing...
Tint World® opens in Conroe; adds to rapidly growing Texas presence

Tint World® opens in Conroe; adds to rapidly growing Texas presence

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues their expansion in Texas with the opening...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.