Tint World® named to Franchise Times Top 200+ Ranking

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading international auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list for 2020. This marks the eighth year the company has been named as a top performing U.S.-based franchise brand.

"This prestigious recognition belongs to every member of the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "The fact that we've achieved this honor every year since 2013 demonstrates the commitment and passion of our corporate staff and Tint World® franchisees around the world. They've remained truly dedicated to providing the top auto accessory products and services during a challenging year, and we're proud to see their hard work acknowledged within the industry."

The Franchise Times Top 200+ list is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global system-wide sales, based on the previous year's performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"Tint World® continues to grow, with several more locations set to open in 2020 and 2021," Bonfiglio said. "Our franchise model and support systems help set our franchisees up for success."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World