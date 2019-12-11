Tint World® named top franchise opportunity for veterans

"We believe in honoring veterans and their families for the sacrifices that they have made for our country," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We provide special benefits to veteran owners to help them transition back to civilian life and to extend an opportunity to change their career."

Tint World® participates in a special program called VetFran to help qualifying veterans acquire franchise businesses by providing special discounts and support.

"Veterans develop excellent leadership and entrepreneur skills from their time spent in service," Bonfiglio said. "We hope to encourage veterans to bring a teamwork management style to business ownership and to find success that provides them with a strong sense of accomplishment. We want to challenge veteran owners to maximize their potential to become great leaders in their community."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

