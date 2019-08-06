Tint World® Names Deja Holley as Social Media Manager and Creative Designer

"Deja is a social media whiz and brings the marketing, SEO, and other essential tools to boost the Tint World® brand not just here in the U.S., but across the globe," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We've always been proud of the fact that our Tint World® franchisees have the best marketing and social media support possible. Her wide range of experience will ensure that we continue leading the industry."

Graduating from Florida International University, Holley received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and management. She has also earned certificates in leadership/management from Florida Atlantic University and project management from Nova Southeastern University. Prior to joining Tint World®, she served as a marketing assistant, graphic designer and creative director with various agencies in the South Florida area.

"Tint World®'s commitment to excellence and perpetual growth mentality is infectious," Holley said. "I am looking forward to promoting our franchise owners and the overall Tint World® brand. This company has built a solid reputation among entrepreneurs here in the U.S. and abroad, and we are always seeking opportunities to expand our global imprint. I want to be part of that growth and promote our cutting-edge products and services to all of our customers."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

