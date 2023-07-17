Tint World® Names Mike Lopez Chief Operations Officer

Lopez brings extensive industry experience to the fast-growing international automotive franchise brand

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has named Mike Lopez chief operations officer.

In his new role, Lopez is responsible for the fast-growing franchise's dynamic operations teams and systems, with a focus on franchisee experience, growth, business operations and training.

"Mike has demonstrated a passion for franchising leadership throughout his career, and his experience in the automotive industry makes him an invaluable addition to our growing team," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "His strategic vision and commitment to developing new leaders will be key as we build on our success and continue growing the Tint World brand."

Lopez brings more than a decade of leadership and executive experience in the food and beverage and automotive franchising industries to Tint World. Lopez most recently served as president of the second-largest automotive glass repair and replacement company in the United States. He was previously vice president of operations for a leading auto paint and collision repair franchise and director of new unit growth for one of the largest automotive aftermarket companies in North America.

"Tint World has an incredible record of success, and the company is poised for even greater achievements in the coming months and years," Lopez said. "Because of the company's proven methods and unbeatable culture, I've been able to hit the ground running, and I'm excited about everything the future holds here at Tint World."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World® 
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

Tint World® Contact: 
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(800) 767-8468
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

